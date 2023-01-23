Sage Northcutt set to return after four-year layoff at ONE on Prime Video 10

Sage Northcutt will return to mixed martial arts competition for the first time since 2019.

Promotional officials confirmed on Monday that Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba at One Championship’s upcoming U.S. debut, which takes place May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo.

Northcutt will make the walk for the first time in four years after suffering a vicious knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre at One Championship: Enter the Dragon on May 17, 2019, which served as Northcutt’s promotional debut. Prior to that, the 26-year-old parted ways from the UFC after winning three consecutive fights, and putting together a 6-2 record during his octagon tenure.

Mujtaba (10-2) makes his seventh promotional appearance and enters the contest on the heels of back-to-back first-round finishes of Rahul Raju and, in his lone 2022 bout, Abraao Amorim.

ONE on Prime Video 10 will be headlined by the trilogy fight for the ONE flyweight (135-pound) title between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.