The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, John Kavanagh, Luke Rockhold, and Sayif Saud

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: We recap UFC 283 and another wild weekend in combat sports.

2 p.m.: Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud looks back on Brandon Moreno’s title win over Deiveson Figueiredo and his work with the new champ.

2:30 p.m.: Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka discusses Jamahal Hill’s title win over Glover Teixeira and his own timeline for a return.

3 p.m.: SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh reflects on Johnny Walker’s big win over Paul Craig and Walker’s future in the light heavyweight division.

3:30 p.m.: Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold gives an update on his life and what’s next.

4 p.m.: We look back at GC and the Parlay Pals’ best bets for UFC 283.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.