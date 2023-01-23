On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 283

As the first UFC pay-per-view event becomes a thing of the past, what’s next for the new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill after his incredible performance against the now retired Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil? What about the now undisputed flyweight champion Brandon Moreno after his third-round TKO win in the co-main event, as well as his longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer those questions from a matchmaking perspective. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Gilbert Burns after his near flawless submission win over Neil Magny in the welterweight featured bout, Jessica Andrade following her dominant decision win over the ultra tough Lauren Murphy, Johnny Walker, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.