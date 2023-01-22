Glover Teixeira avoids major injuries in UFC 283 war with Jamahal Hill

RIO DE JANEIRO — Glover Teixeira displayed a huge heart in what ended up being his retirement fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC 283, which went down Saturday night in Brazil, but he ultimately avoided major injuries.

The 43-year-old veteran lost an unanimous decision in Rio de Janeiro after a brutal beating by the hands of Hill, absorbing 232 significant strikes, but somehow managing to survive five rounds and even threaten his opponent on the ground in the final minutes of action.

Teixeira’s longtime manager Jorge Guimarães told MMA Fighting he suffered “only cuts” during the 25-minute contest.

“There’s a little injury to the nose but he’ll have that checked once he’s back to Connecticut, but other than that he’s great,” Guimarães said. “He was [in hospital] for some time but the treatment there was awesome.”

The former UFC champion announced his retirement from MMA during his post-fight interview, revealing he will now focus on coaching UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira and others.

Teixeira hangs up his gloves after 33 professional wins in 42 bouts, beating the likes of Jan Blachowicz, Quinton Jackson, Ryan Bader, Anthony Smith, Rashad Evans, Thiago Santos and Jared Cannonier.