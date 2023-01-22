Deiveson Figueiredo suffers nose fracture but no serious damage to his eye in UFC 283 loss

RIO DE JANEIRO — Deiveson Figueiredo fractured his nose during his fourth clash with Brandon Moreno at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21.

Figueiredo said in his post-fight interview he feared for his eye sight immediately after the doctor stoppage loss, saying he hoped he would “still have an eye”, and it turns out that his right eye is fine. His concern came from what ultimately served as the punch that preceded the end of the fight after Moreno connected with a stiff punch that landed near Figueiredo’s eye.

Multiple replays showed it was a clean shot that connected and Figueiredo was soon dealing with a cut and significant swelling around his eye, which forced the ringside physician to stop the fight after the third round.

The former flyweight champion was transported to a local hospital immediately after the fight and exams showed he has suffered a minor nose fracture that will keep him sidelined for some time, members of his team told MMA Fighting on Sunday.

“He had a small nose fracture, but his eye is fine,” his coach “Maizena” told MMA Fighting.

“Deus da Guerra” met Moreno in a title unification bout after going 1-1-1 versus the Mexican talent in previous encounters.

Figueiredo announced on his in-cage post-fight interview that he will be moving up to bantamweight next after another excruciating cut to 125 pounds. Figueiredo went 9-1 at flyweight prior to his four bouts with Moreno.