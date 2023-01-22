 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 283 post-fight show: Reaction to Jamahal Hill, Brandon Moreno title wins, Teixeira retirement

Jamahal Hill and Brandon Moreno played spoiler in a big way at UFC 283, leaving Rio de Janeiro with UFC gold wrapped around their waists after impressive performances against hometown heroes.

Following the UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2023, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Hill’s unbelievable performance in the main event against Glover Teixeira and the subsequent end the legendary career of Teixeira with his retirement.

Additionally, they discuss Moreno likely ending the rivalry with Devieson Figueiredo after earning a third-round TKO stoppage victory to win the undisputed flyweight title, Gilbert Burns’ big win, Jessica Andrade’s dominance, Jailton Almeida’s incredibly high ceiling, and much more.

Watch the UFC 283 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.

