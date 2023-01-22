 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Johnny Walker sends message to heavyweight Jon Jones: ‘I’m coming’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker spoke to reporters about his UFC 283 win over Paul Craig, his message to the now-heavyweight Jon Jones, and more Saturday night.

