UFC 283 bonuses: Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira wins Fight of the Night

The UFC 283 main event between Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira was a lock for “Fight of the Night.”

Hill and Teixeira each captured an extra $50,000 for their bloody battle that went the distance. Despite Hill’s dominance over five rounds, which led to a unanimous decision and the capturing of the light heavyweight title, Teixeira showed miraculous heart and tenacity as he fought to the final bell.

UFC 283 took place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

In total, four bonuses were handed out at the PPV event, meaning there were no extra winners as is often the case after an exciting fight card. Ten of 15 fights ended inside the distance, but two notable finishers were the beneficiaries of “Performance of the Night.”

One of them was UFC newcomer Ismael Bonfim, who made a huge splash with an upset knockout of Terrance McKinney on the preliminary card. The final bonus went to heavyweight up-and-comer Jailton Almeida, who ragdolled opponent Shamil Abdurakhimov before locking up a second-round TKO.

UFC 283 bonuses:

Fight of the Night: Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira

Performance of the Night: Ismael Bonfim and Jailton Almeida