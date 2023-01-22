UFC 284 main card announced: Islam Makhachev meets Alexander Volkanovski in champion vs. champion headliner

The UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2023 features one ifs biggest matchups of the year.

On Saturday’s UFC 283 broadcast, the main card for UFC 284 on Feb. 11 was officially set, with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski fighting for the 155-pound title in the main event.

Volkanovski is currently No. 1 in the MMA Fighting Pound-for-Pound rankings. Makhachev sits one spot behind him at No. 2.

In the co-main event, top featherweight contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett battle for an interim championship. Rodriguez is coming off of a win over two-time title challenger Brian Ortega, while Emmett enters his first title opportunity on a five-fight win streak.

Also announced for the main card, breakout welterweight Jack Della Maddalena faces a tough test in Randy Brown, Justin Tafa and Parker Porter collide in a heavyweight bout, and light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute makes his return against Alonzo Menifield.

UFC 284 takes place on Feb. 11 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and airs exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

See the official main card lineup here.

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield