UFC 283 in Tweets: Fighters react to Jamahal Hill’s title win, Glover Teixeira’s retirement

By Steven Marrocco
MMA-UFC-BRA-TEIXERA-HILL Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

The UFC light heavyweight division finally has a champion.

After a split draw at UFC 282 left the belt vacant, Jamahal Hill seized opportunity with a short-notice win over Glover Teixeira in the way no one expected: by decision.

Hill outwrestled Teixeira en route to a unanimous decision for the UFC light heavyweight belt. Then Teixeira put his gloves on the canvas and called it a career.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 283 main card featuring Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4.

Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo

Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny

Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy

Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig

