UFC 283 in Tweets: Fighters react to Jamahal Hill’s title win, Glover Teixeira’s retirement

The UFC light heavyweight division finally has a champion.
After a split draw at UFC 282 left the belt vacant, Jamahal Hill seized opportunity with a short-notice win over Glover Teixeira in the way no one expected: by decision.
Hill outwrestled Teixeira en route to a unanimous decision for the UFC light heavyweight belt. Then Teixeira put his gloves on the canvas and called it a career.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 283 main card featuring Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4.
Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira
Congratulation @JamahalH— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 22, 2023
Iam coming ⚡️
Incredible career @gloverteixeira a true legend #UFC283— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) January 22, 2023
Glover has had a stellar career and has nothing else to prove . Major inspiring career ! Thanks legend ! #UFC283— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023
You’re a legend Glover enjoy your retirement your deserve… champions never die!!! #mma #ufc— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 22, 2023
Thank you @gloverteixeira Legend personified.— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
Glovers the man❤️— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023
Thank you for everything @gloverteixeira #UFC283— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) January 22, 2023
Congratulations Hill!— BONY (@JonnyBones) January 22, 2023
Brazil fans said, “I got something on the stove at home. I gotta run!”— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
#UFC283
That performance by @JamahalH was beautiful.. well earned #UFC283— Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) January 22, 2023
Gotta love that kind of emotion @JamahalH #UFC283— RobFont (@RobSFont) January 22, 2023
My man got 6 kids! Hill making sure they eat!! What a step up performance against the always tough, skilled, and durable Glover Teixeira. #UFC283— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
.@gloverteixeira is a f**king inspiration. Congrats @JamahalH #UFC283— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023
Huge congrats to @JamahalH on an amazing performance over the legendary @gloverteixeira Inspired by both men. Incredible fight.— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
What a fight…I don’t think anyone saw this fight going the distance! He looked great all around. Special moment for Hill! #ufc283— Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
Congratulations Hill. Glover you’re an inspiration. Bravo gentleman, bravo. #UFC283— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023
I feel bad for Glover— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 22, 2023
#UFC283
Congrats g huge for the big bro he earned that belt tonight great performance— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 22, 2023
Jamahal Hill is the real deal. That was a sensational performance. Tremendous heart from Glover. What a fight. #UFC283— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023
Man jamahal vs jiri will be hottt— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023
Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo
LFG BRANDON!!! #UFC283— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
Bully knows https://t.co/E866gFVBfG— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023
Bummer the fight ended that way but congrats Moreno!! #UFC283— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye.— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
That was a strong performance from Moreno #UFC283— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023
January 22, 2023
WOW! Moreno is back on HIS spot Congrats Champ!— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 22, 2023
#UFC283
Brandon Moreno VS Demetrious Johnson— Drew Dober (@DrewDober) January 22, 2023
Who you got?
That's a no contest. Come on Herb Dean. #UFC283— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023
@theassassinbaby is my favorite fighter #UFC283— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) January 22, 2023
Respectfully . I’m ready to see them both fight someone else ! #UFC283— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023
COME ON UO BROTHER! Vamosss! #UFC283— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
Just enough controversy to eventually see fight #5 one day I hope. #UFC283— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) January 22, 2023
Nothing dirty at all, clean shot by the new champion Brandon Moreno! #UFC283 he really outclassed Figgy tonight. He was cruising— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 22, 2023
Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny
Systematically broke him down. Executed to perfection. @GilbertDurinho is as legit as they come. Congrats.— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
Same way RDA finished magny back in the day….Gilbert is strong! #UFC283— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
Well done @GilbertDurinho #ufc283— RobFont (@RobSFont) January 22, 2023
Guess Neil fucked around and found out twice now #UFC283— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 22, 2023
Solid win @GilbertDurinho, congrats. Keep growing your hair out. #ufc283— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023
Durinho!! BOAAA!!! #UFC283— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
.@GilbertDurinho is a damn problem #UFC283— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023
Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy
I’d throw in the stools, one of the cornermen, my shoes and shirt too.— Siyar Bahadurzada (@Siyarized) January 22, 2023
If I’m a female and they ask me to fight Andrade , I’m asking for more money #UFC283— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023
Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig
The unpredictable striking of Walker is nasty! #UFC283— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
My emotions tonight #UFC283— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) January 22, 2023
that was nice— Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 22, 2023
#UFC283
Much needed win for Walker! He Showed that walker power #UFC283— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023
