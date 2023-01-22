UFC 283 in Tweets: Fighters react to Jamahal Hill’s title win, Glover Teixeira’s retirement

The UFC light heavyweight division finally has a champion.

After a split draw at UFC 282 left the belt vacant, Jamahal Hill seized opportunity with a short-notice win over Glover Teixeira in the way no one expected: by decision.

Hill outwrestled Teixeira en route to a unanimous decision for the UFC light heavyweight belt. Then Teixeira put his gloves on the canvas and called it a career.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 283 main card featuring Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill and Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4.

Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira

Congratulation @JamahalH



Iam coming ⚡️ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 22, 2023

Glover has had a stellar career and has nothing else to prove . Major inspiring career ! Thanks legend ! #UFC283 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023

You’re a legend Glover enjoy your retirement your deserve… champions never die!!! #mma #ufc — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) January 22, 2023

Glovers the man❤️ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Congratulations Hill! — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 22, 2023

Brazil fans said, “I got something on the stove at home. I gotta run!”

#UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

That performance by @JamahalH was beautiful.. well earned #UFC283 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) January 22, 2023

My man got 6 kids! Hill making sure they eat!! What a step up performance against the always tough, skilled, and durable Glover Teixeira. #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Huge congrats to @JamahalH on an amazing performance over the legendary @gloverteixeira Inspired by both men. Incredible fight. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

What a fight…I don’t think anyone saw this fight going the distance! He looked great all around. Special moment for Hill! #ufc283 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Congratulations Hill. Glover you’re an inspiration. Bravo gentleman, bravo. #UFC283 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

I feel bad for Glover

#UFC283 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 22, 2023

Congrats g huge for the big bro he earned that belt tonight great performance — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 22, 2023

Jamahal Hill is the real deal. That was a sensational performance. Tremendous heart from Glover. What a fight. #UFC283 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023

Man jamahal vs jiri will be hottt — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo

Bummer the fight ended that way but congrats Moreno!! #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Fair play. It’s impossible to fight with one eye. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

That was a strong performance from Moreno #UFC283 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

WOW! Moreno is back on HIS spot Congrats Champ!

#UFC283 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 22, 2023

Brandon Moreno VS Demetrious Johnson

Who you got? — Drew Dober (@DrewDober) January 22, 2023

That's a no contest. Come on Herb Dean. #UFC283 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 22, 2023

Respectfully . I’m ready to see them both fight someone else ! #UFC283 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023

COME ON UO BROTHER! Vamosss! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Just enough controversy to eventually see fight #5 one day I hope. #UFC283 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) January 22, 2023

Nothing dirty at all, clean shot by the new champion Brandon Moreno! #UFC283 he really outclassed Figgy tonight. He was cruising — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 22, 2023

Systematically broke him down. Executed to perfection. @GilbertDurinho is as legit as they come. Congrats. — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

Same way RDA finished magny back in the day….Gilbert is strong! #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Guess Neil fucked around and found out twice now #UFC283 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 22, 2023

Solid win @GilbertDurinho, congrats. Keep growing your hair out. #ufc283 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) January 22, 2023

I’d throw in the stools, one of the cornermen, my shoes and shirt too. — Siyar Bahadurzada (@Siyarized) January 22, 2023

If I’m a female and they ask me to fight Andrade , I’m asking for more money #UFC283 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023

The unpredictable striking of Walker is nasty! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

My emotions tonight #UFC283 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) January 22, 2023

that was nice

#UFC283 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) January 22, 2023