UFC 283 live blog: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

This is the UFC 283 live blog for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill, the light heavyweight title fight on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

Teixeira is the former light heavyweight champion who lost his title to Jiri Prochazka last year in one of the very best fights of all-time. Prochazka and Teixeira were supposed to rematch at UFC 282 but after an injury to Prochazka things got scrambled. The end result is that now Teixeira faces the rising prospect Hill for the still vacant title, and a chance to immortalize himself as a two-time UFC champion.

Compared to Teixeira, Hill is very inexperienced, with a career record of only 11-1 (1 No Contest), but in that short amount of time, “Sweet Dreams” has made quite the impression, securing seven knockout wins, including four inside the UFC. Now Hill looks to claim his first major title by adding one more knockout to the résumé.

Check out the UFC 283 live blog below.