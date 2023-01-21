UFC 283 results: Gilbert Burns calls out Colby Covington after dominant submission win over Neil Magny

Gilbert Burns had something to prove with his fight at UFC 283.

After waiting months to return to action and competing at home in Brazil, Burns felt like he needed to make a statement in his fight with Neil Magny and that’s exactly what he accomplished. It ultimately only took a single takedown for Burns to advance his position, lock on a nasty head-and-arm choke and it forced Magny to tap out at 4:15 in the opening round.

“This is Brazil. There is no other way,” Burns shouted following his win. “For everyone running away from me, I’m coming. I’m going to be the champ. These guys aren’t on my level.”

When the fight started, it didn’t take long for Burns to get inside of Magny’s long reach and grab onto the body lock to bring the fight crashing down to the canvas.

From there, Burns was methodical with his grappling attacks as he looked to pass through Magny’s defense and set himself up for a potential submission or a spot where he could unleash some ground and pound.

Burns eventually moved into side control and then into the mount as he continued applying pressure from the top with Magny stuck playing defense. While he could have unloaded a few punches, Burns opted instead to showcase his grappling superiority by quickly latching onto the head-and-arm choke before jumping to the side to really lock down on the submission.

It only took a second or two for Magny to realize he wasn’t breaking free and that’s when he tapped out to stop the fight.

The dominant performance was exactly what Burns wanted after sitting on the sidelines since April 2022 when he engaged in a back-and-forth war against Khamzat Chimaev. With this win, Burns is now targeting a fellow former title challenger as his next opponent.

“I want to be back very quick and I’m going to finish everybody,” Burns said. “Colby Covington, I’m coming for you!”