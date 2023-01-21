 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That was f*****’: Fighters react to Lauren Murphy’s brutal UFC 283 loss to Jessica Andrade

UFC 283: Murphy v Andrade Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade administered a vicious beatdown to Lauren Murphy that had many fighters and MMA observers calling for referee intervention.

Andrade brutalized Murphy with punches and kicks over three rounds, leaving the one-time flyweight title challenger a bloody mess before the final bell. Judges gave Andrade a pair of rare 30-25 scorecards with one judge scoring it 30-26 for the Brazilian ex-champ.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the lopsided contest on Saturday at UFC 283.

