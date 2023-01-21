‘That was f*****’: Fighters react to Lauren Murphy’s brutal UFC 283 loss to Jessica Andrade

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade administered a vicious beatdown to Lauren Murphy that had many fighters and MMA observers calling for referee intervention.

Andrade brutalized Murphy with punches and kicks over three rounds, leaving the one-time flyweight title challenger a bloody mess before the final bell. Judges gave Andrade a pair of rare 30-25 scorecards with one judge scoring it 30-26 for the Brazilian ex-champ.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the lopsided contest on Saturday at UFC 283.

That was fucked. Andrade is a monster and Lauren Murphy is one of the toughest humans alive which made that even more rough #UFC283 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) January 22, 2023

Lauren Murphy just said to her corner “f**k y’all get the ice” #UFC283 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023

Jessica Andrade score cards 55-35 #UFC283 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023

Damn she took a beating — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023

Man there’s a lot of performance of the night bonuses that need to go out — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Mad props to Lauren Murphy for finishing that fight but her corner should have thrown in the towel @ufc #UFC283 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 22, 2023

I’d throw in the stools, one of the cornermen, my shoes and shirt too. — Siyar Bahadurzada (@Siyarized) January 22, 2023

Murphy is tough as nails! #UFC283 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

Lauren Murphy being beaten to death



Her corner: "Body Language!"

#UFC283 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023

Throw the towel in — michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023

I think u throw the towel in — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Andrade too fast whoa — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) January 22, 2023