‘That was f*****’: Fighters react to Lauren Murphy’s brutal UFC 283 loss to Jessica Andrade

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade administered a vicious beatdown to Lauren Murphy that had many fighters and MMA observers calling for referee intervention.
Andrade brutalized Murphy with punches and kicks over three rounds, leaving the one-time flyweight title challenger a bloody mess before the final bell. Judges gave Andrade a pair of rare 30-25 scorecards with one judge scoring it 30-26 for the Brazilian ex-champ.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the lopsided contest on Saturday at UFC 283.
That was fucked. Andrade is a monster and Lauren Murphy is one of the toughest humans alive which made that even more rough #UFC283— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) January 22, 2023
Lauren Murphy just said to her corner “f**k y’all get the ice” #UFC283— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023
Jessica Andrade score cards 55-35 #UFC283— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 22, 2023
Damn she took a beating— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) January 22, 2023
Man there’s a lot of performance of the night bonuses that need to go out— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023
Mad props to Lauren Murphy for finishing that fight but her corner should have thrown in the towel @ufc #UFC283— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) January 22, 2023
Damn that’s a crazy scorecard! https://t.co/ZqmoChFW4M— Funky (@Benaskren) January 22, 2023
I’d throw in the stools, one of the cornermen, my shoes and shirt too.— Siyar Bahadurzada (@Siyarized) January 22, 2023
Murphy is tough as nails! #UFC283— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023
Lauren Murphy being beaten to death— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) January 22, 2023
Her corner: "Body Language!"
#UFC283
Throw the towel in— michael (@bisping) January 22, 2023
I think u throw the towel in— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023
Andrade too fast whoa— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) January 22, 2023
Jessica Andrade might really be Wanderlia Silva prodigy. Very similar combinations and they are landing HARD! #UFC283 #BOA!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023
