UFC 283 results: Jessica Andrade unleashes savage offensive onslaught to win lopsided decision over Lauren Murphy

Jessica Andrade put on a punishing performance over three rounds to win a lopsided decision over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283.

It was one-way traffic from start to finish as Andrade bludgeoned Murphy with punches in nearly every exchange as she just continued to add up gaudy striking numbers during the 15-minute battle. Murphy displayed incredible toughness but there were several moments where it appeared either the referee or even her coaches could have stopped the fight to prevent her from suffering further harm.

When it was over, the judges all gave Andrade the fight with the scorecards reading 30-25, 30-25 and 30-26 as the Brazilian picked up another impressive win in front of her home country in Brazil.

“I wanted to get a knockout or a submission but I think I was able to show my technique,” Andrade said. “There’s certain points where I thought it was going to be stopped.”

There was no feeling out process from Andrade as she came out firing with a series of leg kicks that began chopping away at Murphy from the first second of the fight. Andrade then went back up top with a flurry of punches that began tagging Murphy on the chin with the one-time flyweight title challenger rattled yet refusing to go away.

The offensive onslaught from Andrade continued as she just kept moving forward and throwing huge hooks that continued to land on target. Murphy was absorbing a lot of damage and despite her best effort to use her wrestling, Andrade was quick to break free from every grappling attempt in the opening round.

Murphy was wearing the damage on her face with cuts, bruising and a bloody nose to show for her exchanges with Andrade on the feet. Andrade was still measured with her attacks in order to set up her combinations, which came with machine-gun like fire when she finally threw punches in succession.

Andrade was constantly shrugging off every wrestling attempt and then lighting up Murphy with her hands. By the end of the second round, Murphy’s face was busted up and swelling as the fight appeared out of reach with five minutes remaining.

Perhaps Murphy’s best attempt at a comeback happened midway through the final round when she made an attempt at a kimura from the bottom after Andrade actually landed on top. It was a momentary reprieve as Andrade broke free and then continued her absolute assault on Murphy on the feet.

Despite the lopsided way the fight played out, the referee allowed Murphy to keep going to the final horn even as she absorbed an unreal amount of punishment over three rounds.

While the win for Andrade took place at flyweight, she’s already turning her attention back to strawweight where she’s hoping her history as a former champion will earn her a rematch against Zhang Weili, who just recaptured the 115-pound title with a victory of her own against Carla Esparza this past November.

“Dana [White], who else do I need to get my title shot?” Andrade said. “I went to China to fight Zhang Weili. Now she needs to come here and go through a rough time, too, to fight me here.”