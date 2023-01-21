Jose Aldo announced for 2023 UFC Hall of Fame induction

Jose Aldo is getting his due as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

On Saturday’s UFC 283 broadcast, it was announced that the former featherweight king will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, with an exact date and location still to be determined.

See video of the announcement and testimonials from his fellow fighters here.

A date for Aldo’s boxing debut has also been set for Feb. 10 as part of a Shooto Brazil Boxing event that airs on UFC Fight Pass.

Aldo joins the Fighter Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame, which includes greats like Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping, Ronda Rousey, and B.J. Penn, among others.

In his prime, Aldo was one of the most feared fighters on the planet and unequivocally the best of the best at 145 pounds. He made his North American debut with World Extreme Cagefighting in 2008, going 8-0 for the UFC’s sister promotion and winning a featherweight title before joining the UFC in 2011. Once there, he continued his championship reign, racking up seven consecutive UFC title defenses on top of his two WEC title defenses.

Aldo wasn’t just known for his wins, but his immaculate striking style and highlight-reel knockouts, not to mention a feared ground game. He began his fighting career 25-1 before a shocking loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

He would regain the UFC title with a win over rival Frankie Edgar at UFC 200. After losing the belt to Max Holloway and seeing mixed results at featherweight, Aldo was reborn as a bantamweight contender, challenging for the title once and announcing his retirement this past August following a loss to Merab Dvalishvili, still a top-ranked contender.

Over the course of his 18-year career, Aldo scored notable wins over Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Chan Sung Jung, Edgar, Marlon Vera, Jeremy Stephens, Kenny Florian, Mike Brown, Cub Swanson, and many others.

He ended his MMA run with a 31-8 pro record.