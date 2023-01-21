Watch Shogun Rua vs. Ihor Potieria full fight video highlights from their UFC 283 bout Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, courtesy of the UFC.
Rua vs. Potieria took place Jan. 21 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. MMA legend and former UFC champion Mauricio Rua (27-14-1) took on Ihor Potieria (19-3) in his retirement fight on the preliminary card. The fight aired live on ABC and ESPN.
Catch the video highlights below.
Shogun Rua's final walkout pic.twitter.com/vzabJo1puc— Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) January 22, 2023
The last @BruceBuffer intro for the one and only @ShogunRua #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/XgzaunPZ3y— UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023
An unceremonious end for Shogun, but a strong showing from @IhorPotieriaUFC to secure the first round finish #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/mGwkWqoJTS— UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023
Officially calling it quits. @ShogunRua formally announces his retirement after #UFC283— UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023
THANK YOU SHOGUN pic.twitter.com/JMTW6qF1PF
A career and legacy that will not be forgotten— UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023
Thanks for the incredible memories, @ShogunRua #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/jdoNhWWsZn
For more on Rua vs. Potieria, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.
Round 1: Shogun comes out in orthodox, Potieria in southpaw. Also, Shogun now holds the record for most UFC light heavyweight fights at 24, which is wild to think about.
A feeling out process to start, with both men keeping a long range. Shogun slaps a couple of kicks in there. Potieria bouncing on the outside. They collide and Shogun lands a monster left hook! Potieria eats it but he’s backing up now!
Potieria looking a bit cautious, and Shogun is not trying to rush anything. Shogun working the kicks to the leg and body. Potieria lands a left hand that opens a cut under the right eye for Shogun. Shogun gets Potieria to the fence but the disengage and back to space.
A collision in the center and Potieria trips Shogun who stumbles back. Potieria pursues with confidence but Shogun fires a hook to back him off. Only for a moment those as Potieria is not keeping Shogun along the fence. Shogun looking a little off now.
Potieria gets double unders against the fence and fires some shoulder strikes. Shogun disengages. Potieria getting the jab working now, Shogun back to the kicks and then big counter hooks when Potieria comes in.
Potieria lands a right hook to the temple that stumbles Shogun! Might’ve been a headbutt in there, actually but Shogun is in trouble! Potieria charging now and Shogun covering up. Potieria pouring it on and Shogun drops down to turtle. Potieria rains punches down and Herb Dean steps in sort of lamely. Good stoppage, just felt very weird all around. No one wanted this.
Ihor Potieria def. Mauricio Rua by TKO (punches) at 4:05 of Round 1.
Loading comments...