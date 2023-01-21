Watch Shogun Rua vs. Ihor Potieria full fight video highlights from their UFC 283 bout Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, courtesy of the UFC.

Rua vs. Potieria took place Jan. 21 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. MMA legend and former UFC champion Mauricio Rua (27-14-1) took on Ihor Potieria (19-3) in his retirement fight on the preliminary card. The fight aired live on ABC and ESPN.

Catch the video highlights below.

Shogun Rua's final walkout pic.twitter.com/vzabJo1puc — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) January 22, 2023

An unceremonious end for Shogun, but a strong showing from @IhorPotieriaUFC to secure the first round finish #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/mGwkWqoJTS — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

Officially calling it quits. @ShogunRua formally announces his retirement after #UFC283



THANK YOU SHOGUN pic.twitter.com/JMTW6qF1PF — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

A career and legacy that will not be forgotten



Thanks for the incredible memories, @ShogunRua #UFC283 pic.twitter.com/jdoNhWWsZn — UFC (@ufc) January 22, 2023

