‘OK I hate this guy now’: Fighters react to Ihor Potieria’s win, post-fight dance after stopping Shogun Rua at UFC 283

Former PRIDE and UFC champ Shogun Rua didn’t get to close his decorated career on a win after Ihor Potieria rocked him with a punch late in the first round of their UFC 283 clash.

Potieria wobbled Rua with a hook late in the first round and swarmed for the TKO finish at 4:05 of the first round, unceremoniously ending Shogun’s MMA run.

Fighters and fans weren’t thrilled with Potieria’s immediate reaction to his win, a jubilant dance that made Rua’s ending all the more sour. Potieria later paid his respects to the former champ with a bow and a hug, but the crowd wasn’t willing to reward his work at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Shogun Rua’s retirement fight at UFC 283.

Ok I hate this guy now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2023

Potiera — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) January 22, 2023

And just like that https://t.co/SXkM35fell — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) January 22, 2023

Damn… — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

Nothing but respect. Thank you @ShogunRua — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) January 22, 2023

You don’t do that stupid dance bullshit when you beat a legend like Shogun in his final fight you fucking dickbag — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) January 22, 2023

One of the Legends that inspired me to start training. Congrats on a Legendary career @ShogunRua #UFC283 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) January 22, 2023

@ShogunRua is an example of a samurai, an idol for me, thanks for your service Champ — Thiago “Marreta” Santos (@TMarretaMMA) January 22, 2023

I hate getting old! All our legends are going away We’re going to miss you Shogun! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

Definitely not a fan of the disrespectful “celebration” by ihor…could have just been heat of the moment but still Rua is a legend that deserves only respect! #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

Ihor’s interview is single-handedly going to make people everywhere start cheering for Russia — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) January 22, 2023