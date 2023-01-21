 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘OK I hate this guy now’: Fighters react to Ihor Potieria’s win, post-fight dance after stopping Shogun Rua at UFC 283

By Steven Marrocco
Former PRIDE and UFC champ Shogun Rua didn’t get to close his decorated career on a win after Ihor Potieria rocked him with a punch late in the first round of their UFC 283 clash.

Potieria wobbled Rua with a hook late in the first round and swarmed for the TKO finish at 4:05 of the first round, unceremoniously ending Shogun’s MMA run.

Fighters and fans weren’t thrilled with Potieria’s immediate reaction to his win, a jubilant dance that made Rua’s ending all the more sour. Potieria later paid his respects to the former champ with a bow and a hug, but the crowd wasn’t willing to reward his work at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Shogun Rua’s retirement fight at UFC 283.

