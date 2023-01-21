UFC 283 video: Brunno Ferreira lands incredible knockout punch to upset Gregory Rodrigues

Brunno Ferreira wasn’t just happy to be there when it came to making his UFC debut.

The octagon newcomer scored a stunning upset of middleweight contender Gregory Rodrigues with a one-punch knockout on the preliminary portion of UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Watch Ferreira’s power punch finish above.

Despite both having strong grappling backgrounds, Ferreira and Rodrigues were contend to stand and bang with one another through the majority of their contest, which lasted a little more than four minutes. Neither fighter asserted themselves until Ferreira backed up to the fence, threw a couple of feints, and then connected with a left hook on the button that sent Rodrigues crashing down. Rodrigues’ head banged hard against the canvas and it was obvious that no follow-up shots were necessary.

The official time of the stoppage was 4:13 of Round 1.

With his first UFC win, Ferreira improves to 10-0 as a pro, with all of his wins coming by knockout or submission. He earned a UFC contract on the most recent season of the Contender Series with a TKO of Leon Aliu and was tabbed to fight Rodrigues as a replacement for Brad Tavares.

Rodrigues (13-5) falls to 4-2 in the UFC.