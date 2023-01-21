UFC 283 live blog: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

This is the UFC 283 live blog for Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker, the light heavyweight main card opener on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

The pay-per-view portion of the UFC’s return to Brazil kicks off with a light heavyweight banger of a fight that seems certain to deliver fireworks.

Craig is the preeminent jiu-jitsu specialist at 205 pounds, with six of his eight UFC wins coming by submission, some of them as part of incredible comebacks. Craig was unable to find that comeback magic in his most recent fight though, falling short to Volkan Oezdemir to end his six-fight unbeaten streak. Craig hopes to pull off yet another highlight-reel finish so he can stay in the light heavyweight title hunt.

At one time viewed as one of the best prospects in the division who was on the cusp of a title shot, Walker has had a rough go of things since 2019, dropping four of six, two in brutal knockout losses. Walker was able to rebound in his most recent outing though, submitting Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 to keep himself in the light heavyweight rankings. Now, Walker looks to get his first winning streak since 2019 by finishing Craig.

