UFC 283 live blog: Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

This is the UFC 283 live blog for Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade, the women’s flyweight main card fight on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

A former flyweight title challenger, Murphy has been a staple of the 125-pound division since 2017, amassing a 7-2 record during her UFC run. After coming up short against champion Valentina Shevchenko in 2021, Murphy rebounded with one of the best performances of her career, beating former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate this past July. Now, Murphy wants to stake a claim for another crack at Shevchenko, by beating one of the most intimidating women in all of MMA.

A former strawweight champion, Andrade has not moved up to 125 permanently, so much as she’s decided to be a two-division threat. After also coming up short against Shevchenko, Andrade rebounded with a brutal knockout of Cynthia Calvillo before dropping back down to 115-pounds to throttle Amanda Lemos with one of 2022’s best submissions. Now Andrade is back up to 125 and is once again looking to make a statement, this time in her home country.

Check out the UFC 283 live blog below.