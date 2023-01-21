UFC 283 video: Jailton Almeida caps off dominant performance with ground-and-pound knockout

Jailton Almeida is looking unstoppable so far.

The Brazilian grappler continued his impressive octagon run, completely dominating heavyweight veteran Shamil Abdurakhimov before finishing with ground-and-pound at UFC 283 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

Watch the relentless finishing sequence above.

Almeida, who has also competed at light heavyweight, came in 31 pounds lighter than the 263-pound Abdurakhimov at Friday’s official weigh-ins, but the size discrepancy meant nothing as he opened the fight by walking through a hard right hand from Abdurakhimov before picking him up off of his feet and slamming him. From there, Abdurakhimov could only work to survive as Almeida advanced position while throwing punches en route to what was likely a 10-8 first round for Almeida.

The second round was no different and though Abdurakhimov defended as best he could, once Almeida reached full mount, it was only a matter of time before he put together enough ground-and-pound strikes to end the contest.

Referee Fernando Portella stepped in to wave off the bout officially at the 2:56 mark of Round 2.

Almeida (17-2) improved to 4-0 in the UFC with all of those wins coming by way of knockout or submission. To Abdurakhimov’s credit, he’s the first of Almeida’s UFC opponents to make it out of Round 1, but that will likely be little consolation for him as he loses his fourth straight fight.

Afterwards, Almeida faked a takedown on analyst Daniel Cormier, who showed his championshp chops by avoiding the attempt, much to Almeida’s amusement.