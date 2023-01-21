UFC 283 live blog: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

This is the UFC 283 live blog for Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny, the featured welterweight fight on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

A longtime lightweight, Burns made the move up to 170 pounds in 2019 and has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. The BJJ world champion has amassed a 5-2 record in the weight class, including coming perilously close to unseating then-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman during his 2021 title shot. After coming up short there, Burns rebounded with a dominant win over Stephen Thompson, but lost his most recent fight, a Fight of the Year contender with undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev. Now Burns wants to reassert himself as a top contender in the welterweight division.

Since joining the UFC in 2013, Magny has been a staple of the 170-pound division, collecting a number of records along the way, including most welterweight wins and longest fight time in welterweight history. In one of the sports marquee divisions, Magny has established himself among some of the greatest fighters of all-time. The only thing missing from his résumé is a welterweight title shot, and he hopes that a win over Burns will move him one step closer to making that happen.

Check out the UFC 283 live blog below.