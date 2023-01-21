UFC 283 live blog: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4

Follow the UFC 283 live blog for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4, the flyweight title fight on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

For the first time in history, the UFC will host a tetralogy as Figueiredo and Moreno look to finally settle one of the best rivalries in MMA history. In their first encounter, Figueiredo put his title on the line but could only manage a draw after a penalty point was taken from him. In their rematch a few months later, Moreno then shocked Figueiredo, dominating the fight to score a third-round submission win. That put Figueiredo on notice and “Daico” came into their third fight with an improved game plan, reclaiming the title in a very close five-round decision.

Following the trilogy, Figueiredo was sidelined by injury for much of 2022, and so instead Moreno faced Kai Kara-France for the interim title, winning that by third-round knockout. That has set up this fourth fight between the two, and potentially the final fight in this storied rivalry.

Check out the UFC 283 live blog below.