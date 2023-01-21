UFC 283 video: Ismael Bonfim sends Terrance McKinney’s mouthpiece flying, wrecks him with flying knee

Ismael Bonfim repeatedly sent Terrance McKinney’s mouthpiece flying before sending him stiff to the canvas with a flying knee in their UFC 283 prelim.

Bonfim was the first to send McKinney to the second round in the octagon in his UFC debut, and he made as much of a stunning first impression as his foe did nearly two years ago with a seven-second finish.

Check out the highlight-reel stoppage below.

McKinney hoped to build his second octagon winning streak after getting stopped by Drew Dober this past March. Early on, his height and reach advantage appeared in good use as he used straight attacks to keep Bonfim at bay. What Bonfim showed, however, was a quick ability to counter, using looping punches to nullify his physical disadvantages. A clipping right made McKinney take a knee in the first round, and from there, Bonfim showed his wrestling chops by winning the position battle against the cage. A late head-kick chopped McKinney on the neck as Bonfim slipped to the mat in a final exchange.

Advised by his corner to continue his straight attack, McKinney quickly found his work repaid by heavy body shots and right hooks in counter. Too content to play against the cage, McKinney gave Bonfim plenty of time to set up the finishing attack, which to McKinney’s woe came just before his mouthpiece got knocked out in an exchange. McKinney went stiff when the switch-attack hit, and it was all over at the 2:17 mark of the second.

Bonfim, an LFA vet, improves to 18-3 after winning his UFC contract on DWCS, while McKinney drops to 13-5 as a professional after a first-round submission of Erick Gonzalez in his previous outing.