Watch Liam Smith vs. Chris Eubank Jr. full fight video highlights from their boxing match Saturday night in Manchester, England, courtesy of several outlets.

Smith vs. Eubank Jr. took place Jan. 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Liam Smith (33-3-1) and Chris Eubank Jr. (32-3) collided in a pivotal contest in the main event. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Round 1: Eubank visibly the bigger man, but whether he can make his length count is open to question. Does land a couple fast jabs early. Backs into the corner but Smith’s attempt to close distance ends in a tangle. Then they edge back into the middle of the ring and Smith lands a neat overhand right, then a jab to the body. Some nice head movement from Smith slips a combination from Eubank, then they tangle in the corner. Good right to the body. Eubank’s jabbing well, but Smith’s started finding distance faster than Eubank’s coaches would have wanted. Very close round, but Smith 10-9 Eubank

Round 2: Eubank opens with an uppercut, a neat idea to try to stop Smith’s head movement. Smith, on his part, is looking for looping overhands from both sides, quite successfully. Eubank’s jab is sharp and landing, but as ever for him he doesn’t fully extend it, meaning Smith is closer than he could be when he counters it. Couple more uppercuts as the round closes give Eubank an advantage, but he’d have wanted to be at range more than this. 10-9 Eubank, 19-19

Round 3: Smith starting to commit more to feinting before he comes in now. Eubank jabbing less for some reason. It’s still getting home when he throws it though, Smith needs to be careeful not to hang in mid range as he did for a second there. And Eubank does pick up the pace more as the round goes on. Smith just sitting tight, then opens up inside, takes an uppercut in return. Good round, 10-9 Eubank, 29-28

Round 4: Eubank opens with a decent jab again, but then a big counter hurts him! And he’s down! He continues, but he’s all over the shop and the ref jumps in! Eubank tries to continue, he has no idea where he is! Sensational finish! Liam Smith wins by TKO!

Smith proved something there, and Eubank’s face has swollen up badly in the aftermath. Eubank both completely out of it and looks like he has a broken cheekbone. A counter right started it, the a massive uppercut and right hand on the ropes dropped him, and after that it was over.

Liam Smith def. Chris Eubank Jr. via TKO at 1:09 of Round 4