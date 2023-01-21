UFC 283 video: Daniel Marcos shuts down Saimon Oliveira in second with brutal knees to body

Daniel Marcos sound fundamentals – and ability to dodge a very telegraphed spinning backfist – put him on the path to victory against a reckless Saimon Oliveira in UFC 283’s curtain jerker.

Marcos dug a pair of knees deep into Oliveira’s midsection for the knockout at the 2:18 mark of the second round in what was his first octagon win after finding success in DWCS.

Check out the finish below.

Marcos kicks off #UFC283 with a bang pic.twitter.com/HnY23Koota — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 21, 2023

Contender Series vet Oliveira sought his first octagon win on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, and wrestling was his initial weapon. With little to set it up, Marcos was able to pick off the attacks, and a repetitive spinning backfist from Oliveira set up a pattern Marcos was easily able to avoid.

Meanwhile, Marcos continued to press in with tight punches, punctuating combos with kicks that found purchase when Oliveira unwisely turned away from his opponent. Oliveira’s willingness to engage wasn’t backup by sound defense, and as the fight went on, Marcos began to take control. After an Oliveira takedown attempt went awry, Marcos hit his foe with a three-piece and then sunk in the knees that forced referee intervention.

Oliveira remains winless in the UFC after two tries while Marcos extends his unbeaten streak to 14 pro fights.