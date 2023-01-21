Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia set for UFC 287

A featherweight battle has been added to the UFC’s April pay-per-view event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Steve Garcia is set for UFC 287, which takes place April 8 at a location and venue yet to be announced. According to sources, the card could take place in Brooklyn, N.Y., or Miami.

After dropping his octagon debut to Joshua Culiabo in May 2021, Nuerdanbieke has bounced back in a big way with three consecutive victories. At just 28 years of age, “Wolverine” will look to pick up his 40th pro win. In his most recent appearance, Nuerdanbieke earned his first UFC finish against Darrick Minner at UFC Vegas 64, picking up an opening round TKO — a moment for Nuerdanbieke that has been somewhat buried due to the bout being investigated due to suspicious line movement. Minner has since been suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission and released by the UFC.

Garcia has flip-flopped wins and losses since entering the UFC in 2020. After three promotional bouts at lightweight, “Mean Machine” made the move down to featherweight to face Chase Hooper at UFC Vegas 63 in October and delivered a vicious 92 second finish of Chase Hooper.