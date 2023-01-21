UFC 283 start time, TV schedule for Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

The UFC 283 start time and TV schedule for the Teixeira vs. Hill fight card at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on three different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a six-fight early preliminary card at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, headlined by a heavyweight fight, Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov. Almeida won MMA Fighting’s 2022 Rookie of the Year award, while Abdurakhimov has lost his past three fights.

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

The prelims continue on ABC and ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET with the retirement fight of MMA legend Mauricio Rua. He will headline this portion of the card against Ihor Potieria in a light heavyweight contest.

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

The card becomes pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET with a contest between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill on tap to decide who will win the vacant light heavyweight championship. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno also meet for the fourth time with the flyweight championship on the line in the night’s co-main event.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker