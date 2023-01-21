UFC 283 Results: Teixeira vs. Hill

MMA Fighting has UFC 283 results for the Teixeira vs. Hill fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and more from Saturday’s UFC event at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In the main event, former UFC champion Glover Teixeira squares off against Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title.
UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo meets UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno for the undisputed flyweight title. It will be the fourth meeting between the two fighters and they have a 1-1-1 record against each other.
Check out UFC 283 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria
Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira
Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos
Loading comments...