Filed under:

UFC 283 Results: Teixeira vs. Hill

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will clash in the UFC 283 main event Saturday.
Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC 283 results for the Teixeira vs. Hill fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights, and more from Saturday’s UFC event at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the main event, former UFC champion Glover Teixeira squares off against Jamahal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title.

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo meets UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno for the undisputed flyweight title. It will be the fourth meeting between the two fighters and they have a 1-1-1 record against each other.

Check out UFC 283 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moises vs. Melquizael Costa

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Saimon Oliveira vs. Daniel Marcos

