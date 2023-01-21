UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 283 event, which takes place at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and serves as the first pay-per-view event of 2023 for the UFC. The main event will see Brazil’s own Glover Teixeira look to become a two-time champ as he faces Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as José Youngs, Eric “New York Ric” Jackman, and MMA Mania’s Drake Riggs to watch along for the stacked UFC 283 main card live as it happens.

In the co-main event, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will face interim champ Brandon Moreno in a unification bout, the fourth meeting between the two fighters since UFC 256 in December 2020.

UFC 283 also features a pivotal welterweight featured bout between one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny. Prior to that, former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade takes on Lauren Murphy in a high stakes flyweight matchup.

Opening up the main card will be a light heavyweight fight between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 283 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT in the video above.