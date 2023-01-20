Video: ‘Lazy King’ Abdoul Abdouraguimov pulls off stunning comeback to win double gold at Ares FC 11

One of the top regional talents in the MMA world just pulled off an early frontrunner for 2023’s Comeback of the Year.

Abdoul Abdouraguimov, the 27-year-old product of France’s MMA Factory affectionately known as “The Lazy King,” stole victory from the jaws of defeat in his bid to win double gold on Friday at Ares FC 11. Already the Ares FC welterweight champion, Abdouraguimov (16-1) was down on the scorecards and en route to a lopsided decision loss before stunning Rafal Haratyk with a Hail Mary kneebar submission with just 25 seconds left on the clock to capture the vacant Ares FC middleweight title.

Abdouraguimov had landed just 19 significant strikes and been mostly bullied by his much larger opponent over the five-round affair before pulling off the shocking come-from-behind submission at the 4:35 mark of Round 5.

Watch video of the dramatic sequence below.

Absolutely surreal comeback from the Lazy King. Abdoul Abdouraguimov desperately needed a finish and with under 30 seconds in round 5, he kneebarred Rafał Haratyk to become ARES FC double-champ. pic.twitter.com/A2YhPGZUu3 — Will (@ChillemDafoe) January 20, 2023

Abdouraguimov is widely considered to be one of the world’s top welterweight talents to currently not be signed by a major MMA promotion.

He has finished 13 of his 16 professional wins via stoppages and holds notable victories over UFC veterans Viscardi Andrade and Godofredo Pepey, as well as one-time Bellator title challenger Karl Amoussou.

After Friday’s performance, it may not be long before “The Lazy King” is given the opportunity to test his skills against some of the best fighters in the world.