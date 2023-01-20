UFC 283 final faceoffs: Deiveson Figueiredo tries to punk Brandon Moreno, pulls out banana

RIO DE JANEIRO — There is clearly no love lost between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. The two flyweights engaged in a tense final faceoff Friday at UFC 283’s ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of their fourth title showdown in Saturday’s co-main event.

Watch video of that staredown above plus video of the final faceoff for UFC 283’s main event, Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight belt, and the rest of UFC 283’s card below.

UFC 283 takes place January 21 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.