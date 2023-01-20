Jamahal Hill issues final warning to Glover Teixeira, Brazilian fans ahead of UFC 283

Jamahal Hill didn’t mince words in his final message to the Brazilian fans.

Hill and Teixeira faced off for the final time on Friday ahead of their UFC 283 showdown in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hill, who tipped the scales at 204.5 pounds, takes on the hometown hero Teixeira, who weighed in at 205 pounds, for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

With the crowd clearly on Teixeira’s side at ceremonial weigh-ins, Hill delivered one last warning to his opponent and Teixeira’s countrymen regarding Saturday’s matchup.

“It’s an honor. I’m happy to share the cage with Glover Teixeira,” Hill said. “Y’all can boo all y’all want to, y’all can say whatever, ‘you’re going to die.’ We’re all going to die. But tomorrow I’m still coming to put on a show for y’all. Y’all need to understand how I’m coming.”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, Teixeira returns to action at age 43 for the first time since his title loss to Jiri Prochazka this past June, which captured MMA Fighting’s Fight of the Year honors. Teixeira was all smiles as the Brazilian fans showered him with love.

“I’m ready, 100 percent prepared,” Teixeira said. “Tomorrow’s going down.”

UFC 283 co-headliners Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno echoed similar messages in their final faceoff ahead of their fourth fight on Saturday night.

Both flyweights tipped the scales at 125 pounds, and with their series tied at 1-1-1 after three meetings, UFC champion Figueiredo and interim champion Moreno are both ready to put the rivalry behind them ahead of UFC 283’s winner-take-all matchup.

“Tomorrow night is for all of you,” Figueiredo said his Brazilian countrymen. “He’s not coming here and taking this belt. This is to give you all joy. If you have a dream, this belt can be yours too.”

“I don’t have a lot to say,” Moreno said. “Enjoy tomorrow night.”

UFC 283 goes down at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Check out complete UFC 283 weigh-in results here.