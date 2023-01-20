UFC 283 preview show: Can Glover Teixeira, Deiveson Figueiredo deliver triumphant return to Brazil?

The first UFC pay-per-view of 2023 is upon us and two world titles are on the line. Will Glover Teixeira send the fans home from UFC 283 happy, or will Jamahal Hill spoil Teixeira’s homecoming and become champion?

Ahead of Saturday’s event from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss the vacant light heavyweight title fight between Teixeira and Hill, where the pressure lies, and if Hill is essentially playing with house money in his first opportunity at a UFC belt. Additionally, the trio talks the fourth meeting for the flyweight title in the co-main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, how the rivalry has played out, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua’s final fight, under-the-radar matchups, and much more.

Catch the UFC 283 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.