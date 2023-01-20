Heck of a Morning: Who will Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill winner fight next? Plus, Shogun Rua’s swan song

At the end of Saturday’s UFC 283 event, hopefully, a new light heavyweight champion will be crowned in either Glover Teixeira or Jamahal Hill. If a champ is crowned, where will that person go next in the UFC’s 205-pound division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the main event of the UFC’s return to Brazil this weekend, the stakes, and how the fight could play out. Additionally, listener questions include Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, the low ratings for Dana White’s Power Slap League following the series premiere on Wednesday, what title fights could be in play for the UFC’s April and May pay-per-view events, ONE Championship’s U.S. debut in May, and much more.

