UFC 283 weigh-in results: Championship fights set, Jailton Almeida gives up 31 pounds to Shamil Abdurakhimov

The UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023 is set with a pair of championship fights officially ready to go.

At Friday’s morning weigh-ins for UFC 283, which takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill successfully made weight for the light heavyweight championship main event, as did flyweight championship rivals Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Teixeira and Hill compete for a vacant light heavyweight title with previous champion Jiri Prochazka recently vacating his belt due to an injury. On Friday, Teixeira weighed in at 205 pounds, while Hill was a shade under the limit at 204.5.

Figueiredo and Moreno make UFC history when they enter the octagon for Saturday’s co-main event, becoming the first fighters to compete against one another four times for the promotion. Their series currently stands at 1-1-1, with champion Figueiredo defeating Moreno by unanimous decision in their most recent clash. Moreno won an interim title this past July to set up the tetralogy bout. Both fighters hit 125 pounds on the dot at weigh-ins.

Alexandre Pantoja and Anthony Smith also weighed in, as replacements for the main and co-main event respectively. Pantoja hit championship weight at 125 pounds, but Smith failed to make weight on two attempts. On his first, he came in over the light heavyweight limit at 209 pounds. Smith was granted an additional two hours to attempt to make weight, but was 206.5 pounds on his second attempt, still 1.5 pounds over the championship limit, making him ineligible to fight for a title.

The official weigh-ins also included a notable weight disparity, as Jailton Almeida weighed in at 232 pounds, well under the limit for his heavyweight bout against Shamil Abdurakhimov, who tipped the scales at 263. Almeida has also competed at light heavyweight, which makes the 31-pound weight difference less surprising.

See the official UFC 283 weigh-in results here.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125)

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Lauren Murphy (125.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (125)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Rua (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (205)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (155)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (263) vs. Jailton Almeida (232)

Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (146)

Saimon Oliveira (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)