UFC 283 weigh-in video

At the UFC 283 official weigh-ins, all 30 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.

In the main event, former champ Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the maximum allowed for their vacant light heavyweight title fight.

The UFC 283 official weigh-in video will be at 7 a.m. ET.

The UFC 283 ceremonial weigh-in video will be at 2 p.m. ET.

Check out the UFC 283 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125)

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Lauren Murphy (125.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (125)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Rua (205) vs. Ihor Potieria (205)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Melquizael Costa (155)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (263) vs. Jailton Almeida (232)

Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135.5)

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)

Josiane Nunes (145.5) vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos (146)

Saimon Oliveira (136) vs. Daniel Marcos (136)