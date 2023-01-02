 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Slap fighters on what it takes to win: ‘You’ve got to be a special breed’

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Competitors with the new Power Slap League spoke to reporters in Las Vegas about the new slap-fighting promotion. Check out a video featuring the best moments of the Power Slap media day above.

