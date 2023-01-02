Filed under: News UFC Latest News Power Slap fighters on what it takes to win: ‘You’ve got to be a special breed’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Jan 2, 2023, 7:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Competitors with the new Power Slap League spoke to reporters in Las Vegas about the new slap-fighting promotion. Check out a video featuring the best moments of the Power Slap media day above. Get the latest gear UFC 282 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC Authentic Fight Week Bag UFC Authentic Camouflage Fight Night Shorts Paddy Pimblett Flare 8 Speaker Magomed Ankalaev 1992 T-Shirt Jan Blachowicz Polish Power T-Shirt Paddy Pimblett Baddy Live T-Shirt UFC Official Fight Gloves More From MMA Fighting Scott Coker: Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘freaking out’ over Bellator MMA vs. Rizin event Aljamain Sterling responds to Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera calling him a ‘p****’ for cutting too much weight Dillon Danis details knee injury that has kept him sidelined, targets ‘four, maybe more’ fights in 2023 Matt Brown on Michael Chandler: ‘He chooses to be Arturo Gatti when he could be Floyd Mayweather’ Morning Report: Sean O’Malley envisions a bantamweight title fight with Marlon Vera in 2023 Video: Paddy Pimblett beats up internet troll in gym challenge Loading comments...
