Morning Report: Sean O’Malley envisions a bantamweight title fight with Marlon Vera in 2023

Sean O’Malley hopes 2023 is the year he and Marlon Vera finally get to settle their feud.

O’Malley and Vera have a sordid history together but for the moment, that is on the back burner as in February, Vera is set to face Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 69. Currently on a four-fight win streak, a victory figures to put “Chito” on the cusp of a title shot, and so O’Malley says he plans to be in attendance for the matchup.

“I’m excited. I’m going to go,” O’Malley said on his BroMalley podcast. “I’m going to sit front row, and observe and watch these two warriors compete... It is a sweet fight. It is at APEX but I’m not fighting so I don’t give a f***.”

O’Malley and Vera have a tumultuous history together as Vera was the one to hand “Suga” his first MMA loss, a bout O’Malley dismisses entirely, claiming the outcome was caused by injury, not by Vera. Since then, both men have emerged as stars in the bantamweight division, with fans clamoring for a rematch, and if “Chito” can get his hand raised against Sandhagen, O’Malley believes that rematch could finally take place this year, with the bantamweight title on the line.

Though not officially announced yet, all signs point to current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defending his title against former champion Henry Cejudo early in 2023, with O’Malley most likely next in line, but O’Malley thinks there’s a world where instead, he and Vera end up fighting it out for the belt next.

“What’s going to happen? I don’t want to think too far into that,” O’Malley said. “Cejudo: ‘Marlon Vera is just a journeyman, not good enough to beat Cory Sandhagen.’ You know what, that’s not true. I used to call ‘Chito’ a journeyman, but that was before he beat all those good guys. I didn’t think ‘Chito’ was going to get as good as he did, but he’s gotten good. He’s gotten really good, and nothing but respect for him. I hope he beats Cory, and Aljo beats Henry, Aljo moves up to 145, and me vs. ‘Chito,’ July, massive fight, for the belt.

“Or, Aljo beats Henry, comes back, I sleep Aljo like [Marlon Moraes] did, and then I beat up ‘Chito. Either way, it doesn’t matter to me, as long as ‘Chito’ gets the job done. I like Cory, but me vs. ‘Chito’ is a massive fight. Me vs. Cory anybody is a good sized fight. The biggest fight in the division is me vs. anybody, but me vs. ‘Chito,’ the people have been waiting for it, and it’s getting closer.”

First thing’s first though: Vera needs to take care of business against Sandhagen. A former interim bantamweight title challenger, Sandhagen is one of the most dangerous fighters in the division and presents substantial challenges for Vera, but O’Malley believes the circumstances of the fight — five rounds at the UFC APEX — do ultimately favor his rival.

“I think Cory is going to bounce around, be fast — people look good against ‘Chito’ early,” O’Malley said. “I feel like everyone kind of wins those initial rounds. F****** Frankie Edgar won 14 minutes of the fight and then got head-kicked by that god damn toe. So I don’t know. I’d say five rounds, small cage benefits ‘Chito’. If it was big cage, three rounds, I would probably pick Cory. I don’t know. I’m excited for that fight. It’s going to be a sweet fight.”

UFC Vegas 69 takes place on Feb. 18.

