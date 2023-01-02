On To the Next One: 2022 predictions recap

With 2022 being such a crazy year in the world of mixed martial arts, we felt it was important to look back at the predictions that were made heading into one a memorable year for the sport.

In part one of our two-part predictions extravaganza, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee look back on some of the responses they had to listener questions in regards to what 2022 was going to bring. Topics include Conor McGregor’s activity for the year, whether or not Jon Jones would fight Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title, or at all in 2022, Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz competing, Kayla Harrison, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal’s rivalry, Kamaru Usman’s championship status, Khamzat Chimaev, Jake Paul, and more.

In addition, we will need you help for part two: our 2023 predictions extravaganza episode. Submit your “buy or sell” questions the same way you send your matchmaking suggestions to Mike or AK on Twitter, Instagram, or email by Thursday, Jan. 5 — and, please, be as creative as you’d like.

