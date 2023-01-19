Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez added to UFC 287

The UFC’s youngest fighter books his second octagon bout when Raul Rosas Jr. faces Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting following an initial report from Eurosport. UFC 287 takes place April 8 at a venue and location to be announced, though sources indicated Brooklyn, N.Y., and Miami are two potential hosts.

Rosas Jr. burst on to the scene as the youngest-ever DWCS competitor and secured his UFC contract at 17. At 18, he won his octagon debut this past December with a first-round submission of Jay Perrin, which earned him his first UFC bonus, which he said he would put toward buying his mother a minivan to take him to the UFC Performance Institute. His overall pro MMA record is 7-0.

Rodriguez, a DWCS vet, makes his third UFC appearance after a first-round submission of Joshua Weems upped his octagon record to 1-1. His overall record stands at 8-1.

UFC 287’s headliner has not been announced by the UFC.