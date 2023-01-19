Dana White’s Power Slap debuts to 295k average viewers on TBS

Dana White’s Power Slap made its official debut on Wednesday on TBS, and the first night ratings have now been revealed.

According to the Nielsen Ratings System, Power Slap averaged 295,000 viewers over the one-hour broadcast that started at 10 p.m. Overall, Power Slap earned a .10 share in the coveted 18-49 year old demographic.

The show landed at No. 45 for all cable ratings on Wednesday, with the broadcast sandwiched between America Reports on Fox News and See No Evil on Investigation Discovery.

Power Slap enjoyed a great lead-in to the series debut with AEW Dynamite — the weekly program from All Elite Wrestling — serving as one of the top programs on cable. AEW pulled 969,000 average viewers over the two-hour broadcast that ran from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

By those metrics, Power Slap retained less than a third of the audience that tuned in to watch AEW Dynamite.

Power Slap was originally slated to debut on TBS on Jan. 11, but the series was pushed back one week due to the video that was released that showed White slapping his wife during an altercation that took place on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. TBS briefly pulled Power Slap from its programming schedule before eventually pushing the debut back up on Jan. 18 instead.

Power Slap airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. through the first season of the program on TBS.