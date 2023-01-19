Douglas Lima returns to middleweight to face Costello Van Steenis at Bellator Paris

Douglas Lima will change things up in hopes of snapping a career-long skid.

Promotional officials revealed on Thursday that Lima — a former two-time welterweight champion — returns to the middleweight division to face Costello Van Steenis in a main card matchup at Bellator Paris. The event takes place May 12 at Accor Arena and airs on Showtime.

After re-takingthe 170-pound title against Rory MacDonald at Bellator 232 in October 2019, Lima moved up to 185 to face then middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 250 in October 2020 and lost a unanimous decision. In his next appearance, he lostthe welterweight title to Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 260 and went on to drop a pair of decisions in bouts against Michael Page and Jason Jackson to extend his losing streak to four.

Von Steenis enters his highest profile bout on the heels of a two-fight winning streak, defeating Fabian Edwards in September 2020 and stopping Kamil Oniszczuk via second-round submission at Bellator 287 this past October.

Also announced was a light heavyweight matchup between Jose Augusto and Simon Biyong.

Bellator Paris is headlined by a middleweight bout between Mousasi and Edwards, while the opening round of the lightweight grand prix continues in the co-main event as Sidney Outlaw faces Mansour Barnaoui.

Here is the current Bellator Paris card:

Main Card (Showtime at 4 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Sidney Outlaw vs. Mansour Barnaoui

Douglas Lima vs. Costello van Steenis

Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Preliminary Card (YouTube at 12 p.m. ET)

Saul Rogers vs. Davy Gallon

Jose Augusto vs. Simon Biyong