Heck of a Morning: Which MMA promotion should Francis Ngannou sign with?

With Francis Ngannou no longer in the UFC, he seems to have many options in play — whether it be in boxing or MMA. Ngannou said on The MMA Hour that he wants to continue competing in MMA, but which promotion would suit him best for what he wants?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers listener questions about the Ngannou situation, and what promotion he could, or should, sign with moving forward. Additionally, topics include the UFC 283 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, Usman Nurmagomedov’s future and whether or not he could end up in the UFC some day, some of the low-key storylines for Saturday’s pay-per-view event, if influencer MMA bouts could be a thing, and much more.

