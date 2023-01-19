Between the Links: Francis Ngannou leaves UFC, Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, UFC 283

UFC president Dana White revealed this past Saturday that Francis Ngannou is no longer heavyweight champion, he’s out of the promotion, and now an unrestricted free agent — which Ngannou also confirmed on The MMA Hour earlier this week. After hearing both sides, what are the biggest takeaways from this big news?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses the fallout of Ngannou moving on from the UFC, along with how White laid it all out following UFC Vegas 67. Additionally, topics include the UFC 285 main event between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title, along with the rumored Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso title fights for the March 4 card, this Saturday’s UFC 283 card headlined by Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the light heavyweight title, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 for flyweight gold, the best of the rest of the UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023, and more.

Host Mike Heck will be joined by MMA Fighting’s José Youngs to discuss the biggest stories in MMA, plus answer some of your questions on the tail end of the program.

