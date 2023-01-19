DAMN! They Were Good: Remembering the legendary career Of Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua before he makes his final walk

DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and on the first episode of 2023, the MMA Fighting crew remembers the best of Mauricio “Shogun” Rua as he prepares for the final fight of his incredible career.

Entering into MMA in 2002 as the little brother of Murilo “Ninja” Rua, Shogun quickly made a name for himself with one of the most legendary runs ever in 2005, winning the Pride Middleweight Grand Prix with career-defining performances against Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Alistair Overeem, and Ricardo Arona. Rua then joined the UFC in 2007 where after some initial struggles, he was able to capture the UFC light heavyweight title from Lyoto Machida, and he did all of this before turning 30 years old.

In honor of Shogun’s impending retirement, host Jed Meshew is joined by MMAFighting’s Shaheen Al-Shatti and Guilherme Cruz.

New episodes of the DAMN! They Were Good podcast come out monthly and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. This week’s episode can be heard below.