Terrance McKinney plans to finish ‘decision machine’ Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283, ‘silence’ Brazilian crowd

Terrance McKinney is thrilled for the chance to head into enemy territory for his first octagon appearance of 2023.

McKinney faces Ismael Bonfin at UFC 283, which takes place Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “T-Wrecks” has big goals for the new year, which includes finding himself inside the top-10 at 155 pounds. To do so, he’ll need to defeat a promotional newcomer that has won 12 in a row.

“I was happy with it, because on paper it seems like it’s going to be a close match,” McKinney said on The MMA Hour. “I like that, so when I do dominate, there’s no choice but to give me a ranked opponent after this — someone in the top-15.

“I’ve watched his videos, I think he’s a decision machine, but he likes to get down. I think that’s going to play in my favor.”

McKinney has no shortage of confidence heading into his fifth UFC appearance, as he plans to make it a very short night at the office. When asked if the 28-year-old’s prediction for the fight could add unwanted pressure, McKinney says that it’s just part of a grander plan.

“Pressure turns to diamonds and I’m all about shining bright,” McKinney said. “I want people to know what I deserve and I want to be top-10 at the end of the year so I’ve got to show all these guys that are ahead of me that don’t have a number are just a waste of my time.

“I got to go out there and get him out of there in the first round.”

Bonfim earned a contract with the UFC following a unanimous decision over Nariman Abbasov on Dana White’s Contender Series in September. The Brazilian lightweight standout hasn’t tasted defeat since July 2014, where he was submitted by Renato Moicano at Jungle Fight 71.

The crowd at UFC 283 will likely be a hostile one against McKinney, and that’s just fine with him.

“This is what we live for, and it will make the victory that much sweeter when we silence that crowd,” McKinney said.