T.J. Brown vs. Bill Algeo set for UFC event on April 15

Featherweights T.J. Brown and Bill Algeo will meet in April.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans, including Algeo’s manager Oren Hodak of KOReps, confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup will take place at the UFC’s event on April 15. A location and venue for the fight card have not been revealed.

Brown enters his seventh octagon appearance coming off of an impressive third-round submission win over Erik Silva in December at UFC 282. “Downtown,” who earned his roster spot on the UFC’s Contender Series in August 2019, has won three of four after dropping his first two promotional bouts.

Algeo looks to bounce back after having a two-fight win streak snapped by Andre Fili via split decision at UFC Vegas 60 in September. “Señor Perfecto” entered the contest on the heels of back-to-back victories over Joanderson Brito and Herbert Burns to begin his 2022 campaign.