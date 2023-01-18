Invicta FC 51 live stream online: Watch full Tennant vs. Bernardo event

Watch the Invicta FC 51 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Tennant vs. Bernardo fight card, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
An updated fight card for the event is as follows:
Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo
Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza
Claire Guthrie vs. Auttumn Norton
Elisandra Ferreira vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia
Rayanne Amanda vs. Katie Saull
Laura Gallardo vs. Fatima Kline
In the main event, Invicta FC bantamweight champion Taneisha Tennant (5-1) attempts her second title defense against UFC veteran Talita Bernardo (9-4). Both Tennant and Bernardo have gone 2-0 under the Invicta FC banner since joining the promotion’s ranks.
In the co-main event, former Bellator contender Kristina Williams (6-3) meets Brazilian veteran Ketlen Souza (12-3) for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title.
The event airs live and free on Invicta FC’s YouTube channel, which can be watched above.
