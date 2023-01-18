 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Invicta FC 51 live stream online: Watch full Tennant vs. Bernardo event

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Watch the Invicta FC 51 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Tennant vs. Bernardo fight card, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

An updated fight card for the event is as follows:

Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo

Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza

Serena DeJesus vs. Olga Rubin

Claire Guthrie vs. Auttumn Norton

Elisandra Ferreira vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia

Rayanne Amanda vs. Katie Saull

Laura Gallardo vs. Fatima Kline

In the main event, Invicta FC bantamweight champion Taneisha Tennant (5-1) attempts her second title defense against UFC veteran Talita Bernardo (9-4). Both Tennant and Bernardo have gone 2-0 under the Invicta FC banner since joining the promotion’s ranks.

In the co-main event, former Bellator contender Kristina Williams (6-3) meets Brazilian veteran Ketlen Souza (12-3) for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title.

The event airs live and free on Invicta FC’s YouTube channel, which can be watched above.

