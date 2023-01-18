Invicta FC 51 live stream online: Watch full Tennant vs. Bernardo event

Watch the Invicta FC 51 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the complete Tennant vs. Bernardo fight card, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

An updated fight card for the event is as follows:

Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo

Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza

Serena DeJesus vs. Olga Rubin

Claire Guthrie vs. Auttumn Norton

Elisandra Ferreira vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia

Rayanne Amanda vs. Katie Saull

Laura Gallardo vs. Fatima Kline

In the main event, Invicta FC bantamweight champion Taneisha Tennant (5-1) attempts her second title defense against UFC veteran Talita Bernardo (9-4). Both Tennant and Bernardo have gone 2-0 under the Invicta FC banner since joining the promotion’s ranks.

In the co-main event, former Bellator contender Kristina Williams (6-3) meets Brazilian veteran Ketlen Souza (12-3) for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title.

The event airs live and free on Invicta FC’s YouTube channel, which can be watched above.