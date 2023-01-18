No Bets Barred: Can Glover Teixeira cap off night to remember in Brazil with UFC 283 win over Jamahal Hill?

The UFC is back in Brazil! That’s right, the UFC’s 2023 PPV season kicks off this weekend with the top MMA promotion in the world making its long-awaited return to Brazil for UFC 283. Headlined by a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 283 features 15 fights with 17 Brazilians competing, and the No Bets Barred Boys have the answers for which of these hometown heroes will get the job done on Saturday.

In this episode, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew dive right into this mega-card, finding common ground on the main event but then quickly ending up on opposite ends of several of the marquee matchups this weekend. They don’t just stop with the big fights though, as Jed ends up with a bet on every single fight on the card, including some huge long shot flyers, and Conner rips off multiple parlays. In the end, the boys end up with nearly 30 bets between them, a fitting start to the 2023 pay-per-view campaign.

